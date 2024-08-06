Rumours about defeat and enormous losses of 120th TDF brigade in Donetsk region are lie - brigade’s press centre

Emotional messages are actively spreading on social media that the 120th Brigade of the TDF has allegedly been defeated in one of the areas.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 120th Brigade.

According to the brigade, these messages are unfortunately spread by relatives of the brigade's soldiers, who, not knowing the situation, spread false reports. The enemy propaganda then immediately digests these posts into their own narratives.

"In order to avoid the spread of false reports and disinformation, we would like to inform you that one of the brigade's battalions, which is performing a combat mission in the Donetsk sector, entered into a difficult and challenging clash with enemy forces. Our soldiers did not abandon their positions and continued to perform their tasks in defence of Ukraine with dignity. The brigade command immediately responded to the battalion's request and has already sent additional reinforcements, both technical and human," the statement said.

"We emphasise that rumours of defeat and colossal losses are a lie and a tool in the information war against Ukraine. The 120th Territorial Defence Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is performing its combat missions with dignity and continues to defend Ukrainian land from enemy invasion," the brigade added.