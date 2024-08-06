About 3 thousand people still remain in Toretsk, evacuation continues around clock - National Police

Almost every day there are wounded or killed civilians in Toretsk and the community. Over the past day, more than 10 people were evacuated from Toretsk.

According to Censor.NET, Pavlo Diachenko, head of the communications department of the National Police in Donetsk region, said this on Hromadske Radio.

"It's very difficult to evacuate because the enemy is constantly shelling, striking with guided bombs and artillery. In other words, the Russians do not stop striking at all at all at all settlements in the frontline area, which includes Toretsk. But we are trying not to abandon people, to carry out evacuation measures. We emphasize that we need to do this very quickly because of the shelling and enemy FPV drones," said Diachenko.

He added that they are trying to evacuate people even from areas that are inaccessible. But it is physically impossible to evacuate where there is a ranged fight.

The speaker notes that only 3,000 people have been sent to Toretsk. But there have already been cases of people returning after evacuation. At the same time, there are officially no more children in the city.

Diachenko also said that most of the people being evacuated from Toretsk are elderly. They decide to evacuate only in critical situations.

"We are working in all directions, all over the territory of Donetsk region. The White Angel evacuation teams are constantly evacuating families with children, the elderly, and people with disabilities," the speaker emphasizes.

In addition, Pavlo Diachenko says that the Toretsk community receives information about injured or dead people almost every day. All these cases are documented by investigative operations team.

