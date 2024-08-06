There will be more missiles of our own production. Additional funding has been allocated for our missile program - Zelenskyy

Today, on August 6, 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

He announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the number one issue is the situation at the front. The Pokrovsk, Toretsk and Kharkiv directions were discussed in particular detail.

"Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyi reported via video link: he is now on the spot and keeps the situation under his personal control," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy announced solutions that will remove unnecessary bureaucracy from army: They look really innovative. VIDEO

According to the Head of State, they also heard separate reports from the intelligence agencies - the DIU and the FISU - on forecasts of the situation and the immediate goals of Russian troops.

"Issue number two is our domestic drones and missiles. The needs of the Defense Forces by the end of the year and the dynamics of production. Reports by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation Mykhailo Fedorov, and Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin," the president added.

By the decision of Headquarters, additional funding was allocated to our missile program. There will be more missiles of our own production," he said.

Another report was made by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov on the supply of weapons and equipment to additional brigades. Ukraine is actively working with its partners to achieve this.