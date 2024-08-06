Situation at front remains very complicated, so demobilization is problematic for us - "servant of people" Venislavskyi

At the moment, it is very problematic to talk about the possibility of demobilization in Ukraine, as the situation at the front remains complicated. In addition, Russia plans to further build up its occupation forces in Ukraine.

This was stated during a briefing by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, People's Deputy from the Servant of the People party Fedir Venislavskyi, RBC-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

Venislavskyi said that the issue of demobilization was very carefully discussed in the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Intelligence. He called this issue "painful" and "the most difficult".

"The history of world wars today knows no examples when, before the end of a full-scale war, a full-scale invasion, or before repelling aggression, any comprehensive measures were taken to discharge from military service those who defend territorial integrity and state sovereignty," the parliamentarian said.

Venislavskyi noted that the issue of demobilization is not only political, but also of defense, security and military importance.

"Politically, it is understandable that it is beneficial to talk and we would like to reassure those people who are fighting that they will have the opportunity to be released within a certain period of time. But, unfortunately, the situation at the front remains very difficult today," Venislavskyi said.

The People's Deputy added that the aggressor country Russia is constantly trying to increase its armed forces. According to him, mercenaries who join the ranks of the enemy army receive from 1 to 2 million rubles as a lump sum when signing a contract or entering the service.

Venislavskyi noted that, given the standard of living of Russians, this money is fantastic for them.

The parliamentarian also shared that the intelligence community provided data during the Committee's closed-door meeting that showed that Russia has set clear goals to increase the number of occupation troops in Ukraine by a certain number of tens or even hundreds of thousands.

Therefore, it is very problematic to talk about demobilization against this background, Venislavskyi added.

