Law on demobilization may appear in Rada in October if current pace of mobilization is maintained - "Voice" people’s deputy, soldier Kostenko

A draft law on demobilization may be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, provided that the current pace of mobilization continues until the end of this summer.

Roman Kostenko, secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, People's Deputy of the Voice party and a soldier, said this in a commentary to Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

"The General Staff is now really satisfied with the pace of mobilization. They are satisfied with the number of mobilized, which even exceeds expectations. They hope that this trend will continue," he said.

According to Kostenko, we need to see whether this pace will be maintained at least until the end of the summer.

If by the end of the summer we see that they (mobilization pace - ed.) are maintained and increase, then we can develop and submit to the Rada a draft law on demobilization," the soldier said.

The secretary of the Rada committee added that the relevant draft law could be ready as early as October, but only if the current pace of mobilization is maintained or increased.

