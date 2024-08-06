There are no legislative initiatives on electronic draft notices yet - "Servant of People" Venislavskyi

Currently, there are no initiatives to introduce electronic draft notices.

This was stated during a briefing by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, People's Deputy of the Servant of the People Fedir Venislavskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"There are no legislative initiatives on the use of electronic means of information delivery, communication with persons liable for military service and notification, and at the moment such initiatives are not even registered," the parliamentarian said.

According to Venislavskyi, there are no grounds to talk about this today.

The People's Deputy added that in order to introduce any innovations, this should be decided at the legislative level.

Read more: About 800,000 men went "into shadows" to avoid mobilisation - "servant of people" Natalukha