The tactical situation in the village of New York, Donetsk region, has deteriorated.

This was reported by the monitoring public DeepState on the evening of August 6, Censor.NET reports.

The Telegram channel reports that footage of the Russian flag being raised over the educational building of the New York Specialized Boarding School No. 38 has appeared on the network. This institution is located in the northwestern part of the village.

"Unfortunately, this footage shows the deterioration of the tactical situation in the settlement and its loss in the near future," the resource's analysts write.

