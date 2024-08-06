ENG
Occupiers shell Kherson with artillery, two wounded

On Tuesday, August 6, Russian invaders shelled Kherson with artillery. Two people were injured.

This was reported by the press service of the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.

The regional military administration said that a 61-year-old woman was hospitalized. She suffered an explosive injury, a back injury and a traumatic amputation of her shoulder.

Another victim, a 64-year-old man, sustained an explosive injury, as well as minor injuries to his leg and arm. He was treated on the spot and refused hospitalization.

