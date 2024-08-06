Ruscists drop explosives in Kherson: 2 women are wounded

Today, on 6 August, after 11.00 a.m., Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, two women aged 70 and 83 were injured. They are currently hospitalised with explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds.

Both victims were on the street when the occupiers attacked.

As reported, on the morning of 4 August 2024, Russian troops shelled Kherson.