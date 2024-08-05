Enemy covers Kherson with fire in morning, man wounded. 10 settlements of Kherson region attacked. PHOTOS

In Kherson, a 62-year-old local resident who was in his yard at the time of the attack was injured as a result of the morning shelling by Russian troops in Dniprovskyi district. Over the past day, Russian troops fired mortars, artillery and UAVs at the right bank of Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Roman Mrochko.

"A man of 62 years old was injured as a result of the morning shelling of Dniprovskyi district by the occupants," the head of the JFO said.

He added that the man had explosive and closed head injuries, contusion and a bruised shoulder.

According to the Kherson regional police, over the past day, the enemy attacked Kherson, Antonivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Veletynske, Darivka, Prydniprovske, Blahovishchenske, Beryslav and Burgunka.

On the afternoon of 4 August, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on Sadove. As a result of the explosion, a 76-year-old man was injured, he sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg.

Once again, the enemy shelled the coastal zone of the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with artillery, injuring a 54-year-old man.

"A Russian shell hit his apartment, causing a fire to break out. The victim was diagnosed with mine-blast trauma, leg injuries, thermal burns of the back and shoulder," - the police said.

The enemy also attacked Dniprovsky district with drones and fired from a tank. Three cars were damaged by explosives, and tank shells damaged three apartments in a multi-storey building. The enemy also shelled the city centre with artillery, damaging three private houses.

Russians continue to attack residents of Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson. A 35-year-old man was injured as a result of an explosive dropped from a drone, he suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion and shrapnel wounds to his chest. Two private houses were damaged in the village.

A 43-year-old man sought help at the medical facility and was diagnosed with mine-blast trauma, contusion and abdominal abrasions. He was injured on the evening of 3 August as a result of a Russian drone strike on Bilozerka.

On the same day, a 51-year-old man was also injured when he was hit by an enemy drone in Antonivka. The victim sustained a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his shoulder.

Russian occupants dropped ammunition from drones on Veletynske and Stanislav, damaging two private houses and solar panels.

As a result of enemy artillery shelling, a multi-storey building in Blahovishchenske was damaged and a dry vegetation fire broke out in Darivka.

The Russian military used FPV drones to attack the Korabelny district of Kherson and Antonivka.

Read more: As result of shelling, railway infrastructure in Poltava region was damaged - "UZ"













