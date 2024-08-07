14 "Shaheds" were destroyed over Mykolaiv region- RMA

On the night of August 7, 2024, fourteen "Shahed 131/136" type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense forces and means in the Mykolaiv region.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolayiv RMA Vitali Kim on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, as a result of combat operations and falling debris, two dry grass fires broke out in open areas in the Mykolaiv and Bashtan districts, which were quickly extinguished by firefighters. There are no casualties.

Read more: Task of building fortifications in Mykolaiv region is 100% fulfilled - RMA

Shelling of the Mykolaiv region

Mykolaiv district: on the evening of August 6, at 8:40 p.m., the enemy attacked the water area of ​​the Kutsurub community with an FPV drone. There are no casualties.

On the morning of August 7, at 07:15, the enemy directed an FPV drone towards the town of Ochakiv, Ochakivsk community. As a result, a dry grass fire broke out in the open area.

Earlier, the Air Force informed that the Russians launched "Shahed" over Ukraine. Later, it became known that there were explosions in the Khmelnytsky region at night.

Censor.NET also reported that on the morning of August 7, enemy drones were detected in the Kyiv region. Air defense works.