Special Forces raid on Tendra spit: destroy equipment, personnel and occupants’ fortifications and withdraw without losses - DIU. VIDEO

On 6 August 2024, special forces of the "Artan" Active Action Unit and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Naval Centre conducted an operation in the northern part of the Black Sea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.

Special Forces airborne group lands on Tendra Spit

As noted, at night, a Special Forces airborne group landed on the Tendra Spit and destroyed enemy armoured vehicles, including MT-LBs, an enemy electronic warfare system, and destroyed Russian fortifications.

"During the battle, the Russian invaders suffered losses among their personnel - the exact number is being clarified. Having completed the task, including the secret part of it, the reconnaissance men withdrew without losses," the statement said.

The DIU adds that this is not the first successful active operation of the DIU Special Forces on the Russian-occupied Tendra Spit. These actions are only a part of the large-scale plan of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine, which is being implemented.

It should be noted that the Tendra Spit is a narrow island about 65 km long and up to 1.8 km wide. The spit is located in the northern part of the Black Sea, near the Ukrainian Crimea.