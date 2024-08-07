Destroyed enemy Su-34 aircraft at Morozovsk military airfield. VIDEO

A video showing a Russian Su-34 aircraft destroyed at the Morozovsk airfield was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording was made by the Russian military, who were carrying out some work near the remains of the plane.

"A Russian Su-34 bomber was destroyed on 3.08 at the Morozovsk military airfield in the Rostov region," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

