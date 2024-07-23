Moment of crash and explosion of enemy Su-25 aircraft shot down in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

A video showing the crash and explosion of a Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk region has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a powerful explosion after the enemy aircraft made contact with the ground.

As a reminder, today, in the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops shot down a Russian Su-25 combat aircraft, which, paired with another Su-25, was trying to fire at the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

