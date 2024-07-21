Quarter of Russian Il-76 aircraft fail due to poor quality parts - Russian media

5 out of 18 Il-76MD-90A military aircraft have failed as a result of landing gear problems due to poor quality bearings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

Russian investigators have opened a criminal case against the management of Balashikha Foundry and Mechanical Plant (BLMZ) under Article 201.1 of the Russian Criminal Code, which relates to abuse of power in the execution of the state defence order.

According to the investigation, BLMZ purchased bearings from an unknown supplier that did not meet the requirements of the design documentation. These bearings were used in the production of wheels for IL-76MD-90A aircraft, an upgraded version of the IL-76 designed to transport troops and cargo.

Watch more: In Rostov region, 26 drones were shot down, locals reported "arrivals" at airfield and oil depot. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As a result, five aircraft were out of service due to landing gear problems, while according to open source information, as of the end of 2023, the Russian Ministry of Defence had 18 such aircraft in service. Most of the aircraft, 11 units, were delivered in 2022-2023.

According to the investigation, "significant damage was caused to the legally protected interests of the state, represented by the Russian Ministry of Defence", as well as "damage to the country's defence and security". Security forces searched the plant and are questioning its managers and founders.