Enemy Su-25 was destroyed in Pokrovsk direction - OSGT "Khortytsia". VIDEO

An enemy Su-25 aircraft was shot down by our anti-aircraft gunners in Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

As noted, today, in the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops shot down a Russian Su-25 combat aircraft, which, paired with another Su-25, tried to fire at the positions of the Defence Forces.

"It is worth emphasising that the anti-aircraft warriors of the separate mechanised brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko have already destroyed the second Su-25 attack aircraft this month. Thanks to the accuracy and professionalism of our anti-aircraft gunners, today the Russian aviation has lost one more combat aircraft - a Su-25 attack aircraft. "The 'Pokrovsky Triangle' for Russian aviation," the statement said.

