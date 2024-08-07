Two men were killed and one was wounded as result of shelling in Zaporizhzhia. Occupiers attacked region 564 times per day

During the day, the occupiers struck 564 times in 9 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, as a result of the Russian attack on the Pologiv district of Zaporizhzhia region, two men were killed and another was injured.

The Russian occupiers fought in the region using aircraft, UAVs of various modifications, MLRS, and artillery.

Russian troops carried out 3 airstrikes on Huliaypole and Dolynka.

336 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Lysohirka, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotine, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Poltavka and Malynivka.

Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne were covered by 13 rounds of anti-aircraft fire.

212 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynyvka, and Levadne.

It is also reported that 14 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

Also remind, that on August 6, the Russian invaders dropped guided aerial bombs on the village of Dolinka, Polohy District, Zaporizhzhia Region. Two men died as a result of the attack.