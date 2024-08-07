Russian troops’ offensive has been delayed, main pressure will be over in month and half to two months - Budanov

The offensive actions of the Russian troops are expected to decline, they will end in one and a half to two months.

This was stated by the head of the Defence Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, Censor.NET reports citing "UP".

In a month and a half to two months, the main pressure (of the Russian army) should end, because the offensive has already been delayed," Budanov said.

According to him, the practice of a decade-long war shows that "any party cannot sustain its offensive potential for more than two months".

The DIU chief noted that the aggressor's offensive operations are approaching three months, so there will be a slight decline.

"But we know that after the decline and a short lull, there will be new attempts by the enemy to attack. And we are preparing for this," Budanov warned.

Read more: Troops of Russian Federation advance in Vovchansk to expand control zone in northern and central parts of city - OSGT "Kharkiv"

He believes that the future situation will also depend on the Ukrainian side.

"Either we will just sit and wait, four or five months will pass and everything will happen again. Or we will act proactively," he said.