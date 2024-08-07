Zelenskyy signed laws on extension of martial law and mobilization for another 3 months

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed a draft law on the extension of martial law and mobilization for another three months - until November 9, 2024.

As Censor.NET informs, this is evidenced by the card of the relevant draft law No. 11434 on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, which was adopted by the parliament on July 23, and returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine on August 7.

"The draft law provides for the approval of the decree of the President of Ukraine "On extending the period of general mobilization", which extends the period of general mobilization for 90 days from August 12, 2024," the explanatory note reads.

Accordingly, these deadlines have been extended until November 9.

We will remind you that on July 23, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft laws on the approval of the Presidential Decrees "On extending the period of general mobilization" (11434) and "On extending the period of martial law in Ukraine" (11433).