In July, our soldiers used more drones than occupier - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defence Forces had used more drones than the Russians in July.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"I held a meeting of Headquarters today. Few issues. The first is, of course, the frontline. The report of the Commander-in-Chief - he took part in the meeting of Headquarters from the frontline. He reported on all areas of our actions. The most fierce areas are Pokrovsk, Toretsk, as well as the Kharkiv region and all other combat areas - we do not leave any of them unattended. We are doing our best to support our units and to destroy the occupier.

Our Ukrainian Defense and Security Forces are already gaining an advantage in this regard, and in July our soldiers used more drones than the occupier. This should be a steady trend on the frontline - for all types of drones that our units have. From FPV to all the others, including our long-range drones, which are already having a strategic impact on the war. They are influencing the interests of Ukraine.

Today we also heard reports from our government officials at Headquarters: The Minister for Strategic Industries and the Ministry of Digital Transformation on drone production and financing. Our manufacturers have already contracted a million drones for this year, and there will be more in total for the next year. We made a decision to increase funding for our missile program. The Minister of Defense also reported on the provision of weapons to our brigades and relevant negotiations with partners. I am grateful to everyone in the world who is really ready to support us in exactly the way we need to achieve results both at this time and in the future," Zelenskyy said.

