Russian Federation is unlikely to restore Rostov-on-Don submarine, it is economically more profitable to build new one - British intelligence

It is not economically profitable for Russia to restore the submarine of the Black Sea Fleet "Rostov-on-Don", which was attacked by Ukraine a few days ago.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of British intelligence, published by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

"On August 3, 2024, the Ukrainian attack on Crimea probably led to the sinking of the Kilo-class Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine Rostov-on-Don. Although the attack was accompanied by a series of drone strikes, the attack on Sevastopol most likely used a missile the ATACMS complex," the message says.

It is noted that, contrary to some reports, the submarine was most likely not fully repaired after the previous attack on Crimea in September 2023.

"This latest attack is almost certainly the last chapter for the submarine, and it is most likely more cost-effective to build a replacement submarine than to rebuild and repair it," the intelligence said.

According to British analysts, although this is a significant boost to the morale of Ukrainian forces, it is unlikely that it will have a serious impact on Russian long-range naval strikes against Ukraine by the Black Sea Fleet.

It also notes that the strike does highlight the growing risks for Russian forces in Crimea and will most likely force Russia to reconsider some plans to move some significant naval forces back to the peninsula.

Also remind, on August 3, the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the port of Sevastopol successfully hit the submarine of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Rostov-on-Don".According to the General Staff, as a result of the hit, the boat sank on the spot.

Information

Submarine B-237 "Rostov-on-Don" (according to NATO classification - Kilo class) is one of four submarines of the "Kilo" class, capable of using "Caliber" missiles.

"Rostov-on-Don" was commissioned on December 26, 2014.

On September 13, 2023, as a result of a Ukrainian missile attack, the ship was seriously damaged.

Later, it was repaired and tested in the water area of ​​the Sevastopol harbor. The cost of the submarine is estimated at 300 million dollars.