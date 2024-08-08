Russians shell Beryslav and Antonivka in Kherson region: two men injured
During the day, Russian troops shelled Beryslav and Antonivka in the Kherson region.
This was reported by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.
"An hour ago, the occupiers fired on Beryslav. A 71-year-old local resident was seriously injured. He has a traumatic amputation of the shoulder and a fractured hip. The man was hospitalized," the statement reads.
The RMA also reported another casualty in Antonivka. A 58-year-old man was wounded as a result of an attack by an enemy drone. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a leg wound. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.
