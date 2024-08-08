Ukraine is discussing joint defense against missiles and drones with NATO countries - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is engaged in a dialogue with neighboring NATO countries on the possibility of shooting down drones and missiles.

This was stated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address, Censor.NET reports.

The President noted that he had held a lengthy meeting with international experts: The Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Defense, the military, the DIU, and the Office (Office of the President - Ed.) on cooperation with NATO - "in general with the Alliance and, in particular, with our neighbors in the region who are NATO members."

"It is obvious that together we can add more security and stability to our region and to the whole of Europe. And we need to translate this obviousness into practical steps, into how we can add real security to each other in cooperation. Today, we discussed our joint capabilities to protect ourselves from attacks by Russian missiles and drones, and we are working on their implementation," the President said.

