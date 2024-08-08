Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympics in Greco-Roman wrestling

Parviz Nasibov is a silver medalist of the 2024 Olympics in Greco-Roman wrestling (weight up to 67 kg).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne Sport

In the final, Nasibov lost to an opponent from Iran with a score of 5:6.

"Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov brought Ukraine the third silver medal of the 2024 Olympic Games, losing in the final of the 87 kg weight category," the statement reads.

After three consecutive victories at the start of the tournament, Nasibov had to fight for the first step of the podium with Saeed Esmaili, the Iranian champion of Asia 2024.

On the eve of the final, Nasibov underwent a procedure on his eye, which he damaged in the semifinal match with the world ranking leader, Azerbaijani Hasrat Jafarov, so he went out to compete with a protective bandage.

It should be noted that this is Nasibov's second Olympic medal, having also won silver in Tokyo in 2020.