State contracts 1 million Ukrainian drones for Defense Forces - Ministry of Digital Transformation. VIDEO

Two years ago, the country started developing the drone market from scratch, with only 7 manufacturers from whom the state could buy drones. Now there are 100+, and production has increased 100 times.

"The President has set a target of producing one million UAVs by 2024. The task was completed even faster and a million drones have already been contracted. A real technological revolution has taken place during the full-scale war. Two years ago, we started developing the UAV market almost from scratch and launched the Army of Drones project together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence, the State Special Communications Service and UNITED24," the agency reminded.

Currently, 96% of the UAVs purchased by the state are made in Ukraine. To open up the UAV market, the government created conditions for scaling up production and adopted more than 20 revolutionary laws and regulations, including:

simplified the approval of UAVs for operation

VAT and duty on UAV components were cancelled

increased margins from 1% to 25%, when in NATO countries this figure is 17%

made transparent and accountable procurement

created the world's first UAV strike companies within the Drone Army

"These steps have allowed manufacturers to scale up production and openly compete for government contracts, and the state to purchase drones on the most favourable terms. More drones and innovations are coming to win the technological war," the ministry summed up.