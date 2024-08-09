ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 588,540 people (+1,030 per day), 8,434 tanks, 16,536 artillery systems, 16,341 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 588,540 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.08.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 588,540 (+1,030) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8434 (+3) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 16,341 (+9) units,
  • artillery systems – 16,536 (+49) units,
  • RSZV – 1142 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 916 (+2) units,
  • aircraft – 366 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 327 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 13325 (+32),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2424 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 22371 (+86) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2769 (+2)

Read more: Fierce battles take place in Kalynove, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zhelanne and Karlivka areas - General Staff

Втрати російської армії 8 серпня

