On the first day of fighting in the Kursk region, Russia lost control over the villages of Sverdlikovo, Dariino, and Oleshnya.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated by the DeepState project.

According to analysts, the Defense Forces struck near Sverdlikovo and Oleshny. The first village was taken with a fight, the second - "without a fight or with minimal effort."

"About two platoons of the enemy were surrounded at the Suzha checkpoint. Hornal was also surrounded. The Katsaps were frightened and hid in the local monastery. The advanced groups went to Goncharivka and the outskirts of Suzha. Fighting in the Green Way area, the intensity is unknown. In Mykolayevo-Daryino, the defender the enemy managed to hold back the first roll, but not for long," the message reads.

The total territory from which the Russians retreated was about 142 kilometers at the time of the described events.

Analysts note. that map updates will be delayed.They also added that some information may ultimately differ from the testimony of direct participants in the events.

