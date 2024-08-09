Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 405 times yesterday

During the day, the Russians shelled 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 405 times.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Russian troops carried out air strikes on Kamianske and Novoandriivka. Also:

285 UAVs of various modifications attacked Bilenke, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Malynivka and Novodanylivka;

2 MLRS attacks hit Robotyne and Novodanylivka;

116 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Malynivka, Preobrazhenka and Levadne.

"We received 10 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured," noted Fedorov.

Read more: Russians fire 27 times at Sumy region during day: 2 people killed and 6 wounded