Russians fire 27 times at Sumy region during day: 2 people killed and 6 wounded

On August 8, Russians fired 27 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 79 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy RMA.

In particular, they came under fire:

Krasnopillia community: the enemy fired from mortars (4 explosions).

Sumy community: there were air strikes by the GAB (3 explosions). One local resident was wounded.

Yunakivka community: a GAB air strike was recorded (9 explosions). As a result of the air strikes 2 civilians died: a local resident and a child of 6 years old. In addition, a local resident sustained multiple injuries. The enemy also fired from artillery (3 explosions).

The enemy also fired from artillery (3 explosions). Esman community: Russians dropped 28 mines on the territory of the community.

Nova Sloboda community: there were mortar attacks (4 explosions).

Khotyn community: a GAB airstrike (3 explosions) was carried out on the territory of the community. 4 civilians sustained explosive injuries.

Seredyna-Buda community: the enemy attacked with mortars (2 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka community: there were attacks with a grenade launcher (6 explosions) and mortar (4 explosions) and FPV drone strikes (3 explosions).

Bilopillia community: an attack by FPV drones (4 explosions) and a UAV air strike (3 explosions) were recorded.

Myropillia community: Russians carried out an air strike with a GAB (3 explosions).

Shostka community: a UAV attack was carried out.

Earlier it was reported that two brothers aged 6 and 23 were killed as a result of a Russian strike on the Yunakivka community in Sumy region. In addition, last night, Russian troops attacked Sumy region, as a result of an enemy attack, the village of Stetskivka was hit. One person was injured.

