Purpose of operation in Kursk region may be to create buffer zone on border, seizure of nuclear power plant is unlikely - Economist

The objectives of the operation in the Kursk region, as well as its scope, remain unclear. And even in the conditions of war, the raid in the Kursk region is "shrouded in a cloud of secrecy."

The publication draws attention to the fact that over the past two days, Russian propagandists and military bloggers have suggested that the goal of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region could be a nuclear power plant. According to the Russians, Ukraine taking control of the Kursk NPP could be a step in response to the occupation of the Zaporizhia NPP by the Russian army in 2022.

An unnamed interlocutor of The Economist at the General Staff of the Armed Forces called it unlikely that the Ukrainian parts of the Kursk NPP would be seized.

"Without properly organized forces, you will repeat the mistakes that the Russians made north of Kyiv in 2022. We cut them off from the front line, and they became easy prey," the source quoted the interlocutor as saying.

The mechanized units that Ukraine used for the operation in the Kursk region require a lot of fuel and maintenance. The publication's intelligence source said that a more realistic goal may be to create a "buffer zone" inconvenient for the Kremlin, similar to Russia's attempts to create such a zone in the north of the Kharkiv region.

"Russia tried to prepare a strong position. But now they are in complete trouble because they cannot defend their own territory," the interlocutor emphasized.

The newspaper notes that the retention of this territory by Ukraine would be a public slap to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In addition, the positive news coming from the Kursk region for the third day plays an important role for the mood of Ukrainian society.

Also remind, DeepState analysts claim that Russians in the Kursk region have lost several settlements.