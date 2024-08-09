500 people remain in Chasiv Yar, they are not going to evacuate, it is impossible to deliver humanitarian aid - Filashkin

There are cities in the Donetsk region where, despite the lack of food, water, medical care, civilians continue to live. They refuse to evacuate to safer places.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin, told about this in an interview with Glavkom.

He emphasized that there has been no water and electricity in Chasiv Yar for more than a year, but civilians remain there.

"There is no water, no electricity, no gas, nothing. It's just a dead city. Up to 500 people live there. They survive on the food they have accumulated from the remains of humanitarian aid," he says.

Filashkin noted that whenever there is an opportunity, humanitarian aid is brought to people, having previously coordinated their actions with the military. But how much of what was brought is enough for people - the question is. At the same time, it is not clear that the locals wanted to leave.

"They adapt to everything. Even if the stew is expired, the main thing is that it is there. So, there is no need to leave anywhere. Such is the logic. They sit and wait." - says Filashkin.

The head of the RMA added. that also the occupiers do not allow food and humanitarian aid to be delivered to Toretsk and Krasnohorivka.

"It's almost impossible to get to Toretsk, it's also impossible to get to the Ocheretyne district, it's been impossible to get humanitarian aid to Krasnohorivka for three weeks now. The city management together with the military tries to get to Vugledar once a week. It doesn't always work, it depends on the security situation and events on the front line. There are cities that have already become partially occupied recently," says Filashkin.

Watch more: Ukrainian troops capture eight occupiers near Chasiv Yar. VIDEO