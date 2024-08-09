Occupiers attack civilian car in Kherson with drone, woman is wounded

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, as a result of the enemy strike, a 29-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her forearm. She was taken to the hospital for medical care.

In turn, the head of the Kherson MMA noted that the Russians dropped explosives on the car from a drone. At the time of the enemy attack, the woman was in the car.

