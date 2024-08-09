Russian troops attack private sector of Kostiantynivka with Smerch: wounding two people. PHOTOS

Occupiers shelled Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, again, wounding 2 civilians.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"After the cynical morning attack on Eco-Market, Russians shelled Kostiantynivka again - this time with Smerch at the private sector. Six private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged," the report says.







Earlier, Censor.NET reported that ruscists attacked Kostiantynivka: a supermarket is on fire. As of 3 p.m., there are 11 dead and 37 wounded.