NABU is negotiating with SSU on autonomous wiretapping of defendants in cases - Kryvonos

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau is negotiating with the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the autonomous wiretapping of defendants in cases.

This was announced during a press conference on Friday by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are actively negotiating with the SSU, preparing a draft of the relevant regulatory act, where we will clearly spell out the stages of accession to this technical capability of independent wiretapping," he said.

"The SSU sees those persons and phone numbers in relation to whom we are taking or plan to take certain measures.

Therefore, it is quite logical and reasonable to ask for this, since we are investigating top officials. We need to have such autonomous access without the possibility of viewing information about the objects we intend to wiretap," added Kryvonos.

According to him, obtaining autonomous wiretapping is one of the bureau's priorities for 2024-2025.

As a reminder, on October 15, 2019, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law giving the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the State Bureau of Investigation the autonomous right to wiretap.