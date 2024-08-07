NABU opens case on overpricing of timber for fortifications in Kharkiv region, Harnam, who is responsible for fortifications, resigns from RMA - KhACC

According to the statement of the Anti-Corruption Center "Mezha", the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has opened proceedings on possible embezzlement of budget funds during the timber procurement for fortifications in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Anti-Corruption Center, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the NABU opened a case pursuant to the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office).

This happened a few months after it became known that the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration had been buying timber from fictitious companies that did not pay taxes. In 2023-2024, contracts totaling more than UAH 300 million were signed. According to Kharkiv ACC estimates, the budget losses from the implementation of this scheme could have reached about UAH 150 million.

Earlier, this was discussed in an investigation by Martyna Bohuslavets, head of the Anti-Corruption Center "Mezha". Back then, it was said that the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration bought wood for fortifications from companies that were established at the end of 2023. All of them are related to each other and have never been involved in this business before. Four private companies bought timber from forestry enterprises across Ukraine and then resold it to Kharkiv RMA at inflated prices. They had no other "clients" for the timber.

After the investigations, Kharkiv RMA stopped buying timber from intermediary companies: for almost two months now, Oleh Syniehubov's subordinates have been signing contracts exclusively with state forestry enterprises. The last contract for the purchase of timber for fortifications from a private company was signed by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration on June 12.

It is reported that when it became known that criminal proceedings had been opened, Syniehubov's deputy, who was responsible for construction in general and fortifications, resigned from the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration. According to the official version, Mykhailo Kharnam was "tired".

In a comment to Suspilne, Harnam explained his dismissal as follows:

"This is a voluntary decision. There are no conflicts with law enforcement agencies, as everyone is already starting to write, or with Oleh Syniehubov. Everything is very good, I thank everyone for their cooperation, the entire team. I am confident that this team will continue to work for the benefit of the state."

The Kharkiv Anti-Corruption Center notes that after the resonance regarding the quality of fortifications in Kharkiv region and possible corruption signs in this case, the court register stopped publishing any decisions of criminal proceedings on price overcharging during the purchase of wood.

Earlier, Martyna Bohuslavets, head of the Anti-Corruption Center "Mezha," wrote in her column for UP that the Department of Housing and Communal Services (HCS) and the Fuel and Energy Complex of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration entered into direct contracts for the supply of wood for fortifications with firms with signs of fictitiousness. A total of UAH 270 million was paid to five LLCs.

