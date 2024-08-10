RF troops are concentrating attacks near Hrodivka and Zhelane in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

During the past day, August 9, 2024, 90 combat clashes were recorded at the front. The enemy advanced most actively in the Pokrovsky direction.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using two missiles, as well as 71 airstrikes, dropping 91 KABs. In addition, he carried out more than 4,800 attacks, 170 of them from rocket salvo systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes in the areas of populated areas, in particular, Zarutske, Bilovody, Yunakivka, Khrapivshchyna, Vasylivka, Hlukhiv, Polozhy, Bereza, Kucherivka, Stari Virky, Pysarivka, Petrushivka, Mogrytsia of the Sumy region; Serhiyivka, Toretsk, Kostyantynivka, Hrodivka, Timofiivka, Oleksandropil, Novodonetske, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka of the Donetsk region; Gulyaipole, Novoandriivka, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region; Zmiivka, Kherson region.

Hit the enemy

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces carried out four strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy and also hit four control points, three air defense systems, seven artillery systems, an ammunition depot, and three other important objects.

It is recalled that in general, the total losses of the Russian invaders of the past era amounted to 1160 people. Also, our soldiers neutralized seven tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 69 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, two air defense systems, 47 operational-tactical UAVs, a cruise missile, 82 vehicles, and 20 units of special equipment.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, four battles were fought in the Kharkiv direction. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Vovchansk.

Two skirmishes took place in the Kupiansk direction, in particular, near Kolisnikivka and Tabaiivka.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times near Makiivka, Nevske, and Serebrianka forests.

There were 11 combat clashes in the Siverskyi direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled the assaults of the Russian invaders near Bilogorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, Ivano-Daryiivka, Vyiimka, and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, nine battles were fought in the Stupochky, Chasiv Yar, and Ivanivske districts.

In the direction of Toretsk, the Russians attacked 14 times near Bila Hora, Dilivka, Toretsk, and New York.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 28 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelene Pole, Hrodivka, Zhelanne, Kalinove, Oleksandrivka, and Yasnobrodivka. The greatest concentration of attacks was near Hrodivka and Zhelanne," the message says.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Paraskoviivka, Oleksandrivka, and Kostiantynivka.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy's offensive in the direction of Vodyanyi was not successful.

In the Orihiv direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian units near Malaya Tokmachka.

In the Huliaypole and Prydniprovske directions, the situation has not changed much.

The situation in the North

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, carries out mortar and artillery attacks on populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.