Russian troops increase number of attacks in Toretsk direction - General Staff

Russian invaders continue to assault the positions of Ukrainian defenders. A total of 59 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

As noted, the border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The areas of Basivka, Bleshnia, Hai, Orikhivka, Prohres, Bachivsk, Seredyna Buda, Popivka, and Karpovychi were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire today. In addition, Russians conducted seven air strikes on Zarutske, Bilovody and Yunakivka.

The situation in Kharkiv region

According to updated information, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked near Vovchansk, where one battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, one firefight continues near Tabaivka.

The situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders seven times near Makiivka, Nevske and Serebrianskyi forest. Six battles are over, one is ongoing.

According to the General Staff, nine firefights took place in the Siversk direction during the day. The invading army was advancing towards Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Vyimka. The defense forces stopped eight attacks and are currently repelling a Russian attack near Verkhnokamianske.

"In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out five assault actions near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky. Four combat engagements are over, another one is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers increased the number of attacks to 12 - they attacked near Bila Hora, Dyliivka, New York and Toretsk. Ten attacks were repelled, two more are ongoing," the statement said.

In addition, the invaders conducted eight air strikes, dropping 16 GBUs, on Kostiantynivka and Toretsk.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, Russians carried out assault actions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zhelanne, Zelene Pole and Yasnobrodivka. Ukrainian defenders are holding back the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 12 attacks, seven firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses in this area are being clarified," the statement said.

The enemy also launched five air strikes on Hrodivka and Oleksandropil.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked three times near Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka. One battle is currently underway. The situation is under control of our troops.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy used aircraft to launch four GBU attacks near Vuhledar and Vodiane.

He also stormed our positions near Vodiane. The enemy attack is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Russians suffered a defeat when they attacked Ukrainian defenses near Mala Tokmachka.