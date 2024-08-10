Large-scale fire broke out near Kherson due to enemy shelling. Liquidation is complicated

As a result of another enemy shelling, a fire broke out outside Kherson. According to experts, the fire is burning in a large area, so there is no way to quickly extinguish the fire.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the situation is complicated by the high probability that the areas where the fire is raging may not yet be demined.

"We ask you to treat this situation with understanding and, if possible, not to be in the open space. Rescuers and employees of our utility companies are doing everything possible to quickly eliminate the consequences of another terrorist act of the Russian army against the civilian population," the message reads.