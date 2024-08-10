Judges Hladysheva and Kuz ask Zelenskyy to respond to 10-year-old intervention in automated distribution of cases in Ivano-Frankivsk District Court of Lviv. DOCUMENT

Judge of the Rivne District Court of the Rivne Region Khrystyna Hladysheva and Judge of the Frankiv District Court of Lviv Vasyl Kuz wrote an open letter to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which they called on the head of state to respond to criminal activity in the Frankiv District Court of Lviv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to the document.

According to them, this criminal activity consists in "ten years of interference in the automated distribution of cases between judges."

As noted, Hladysheva and Kuz reported these facts to the High Council of Justice, the Council of Judges of Ukraine, and the Prosecutor General, however, within 31 months from the moment of notification, there was no reaction from the specified addressees.

