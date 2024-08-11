Massive attack by "Shaheds": explosions rang out in Poltava, Kyiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions

On the night of 11 August, the Russian occupiers launched an attack on Ukraine. In many regions, the alarm has been sounding for over 9 hours.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne and monitoring Telegram channels.

On the evening of 10 July, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of enemy drone launches.

According to Suspilne correspondents, at least three explosions occurred in the Poltava district after midnight.

The air alert in the region is still in effect.

A series of explosions occurred in Khmelnytsky region around 3 a.m. The air raid alert was canceled at 6.11 a.m.

Also during the night, explosions occurred in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, around 03:42 am. It is noted that two powerful explosions occurred on the outskirts of the city.

At around five in the morning, explosions were heard again on the outskirts of Bila Tserkva.

As a reminder, a man and a child were killed in the Brovary district of the Kyiv region as a result of a rocket attack.

