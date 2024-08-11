Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 590,920 people (+1,220 per day), 8,447 tanks, 16,663 artillery systems, 16,363 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 590,920 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.08.24 are approximately:
- personnel - about 590,920 (+1,220) people,
- tanks - 8447 (+6) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 16363 (+13) units,
- artillery systems - 16663 (+58) units,
- MLRS - 1143 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 918 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 366 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 328 (+1) units,
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 13399 (+27),
- cruise missiles - 2425 (+0),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 22524 (+71) units,
- special equipment - 2800 (+11).
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
