In the Kharkiv direction, 116 occupiers were destroyed and neutralized during the day. One combat clash is ongoing in the Vovchansk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the OSGT "Kharkiv".

"In the Kharkiv direction, the situation has not undergone any significant changes. In Vovchansk, to ensure assault operations, the enemy regrouped the assault detachments of the 153rd TP, and also organized interaction between the "Storm" detachment and the units of the 4th SAB for joint use of streams with unmanned aerial vehicles," it is said in messages

In the areas of The occupiers of Hlyboke and Liptsi distribute the o/s to combat positions, establish logistics, communication and replenish the army.

During the past day, 6 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched a missile attack (probably S-300), an air strike, (4 KABs) 39 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired 403 attacks on our positions.

Since the beginning of this day, one combat clash has been going on in the Vovchansk region.

The defense forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the occupiers. During the day, the loss of the enemy amounted to 116 people, and 50 units of anti-aircraft were also destroyed:

2 tanks;

7 art systems;

11 cars;

9 units of special equipment;

21 UAV.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: occupiers killed person, hit House of Children’s Creativity, destroyed houses. PHOTOS