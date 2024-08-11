In South, Russians are trying to attack in small groups, during day they dropped 11 ammunition with poisonous substances on Ukrainian defenders - OSGT "Tavria"

Since the beginning of the current day, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in the southern direction three times.

As Censor.NET informs, Dmytro Lykhovii, the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSGT, informed the broadcast of the telethon about this.

He emphasized that one enemy attack was repulsed north of Robotiny in the direction of the village of Novodanilivka. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to launch two more attacks on the left bank of the Dnieper, north of the village of Krynky.

Last day, 60 Russian soldiers were eliminated.

"The Russians continue to try to advance in small groups. In general, over the past seven days, 26 enemy assaults have been made in the entire operational zone, including the Dnieper direction, that is, the left bank of the Kherson region and the Zaporizhzhia region. At the same time, it should not be assumed that we have something here something similar to a "freeze" is happening, something similar to ATO," said the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSGT.

He added that recently the enemy has been carrying out very intense fire on the positions. For example, on Orichov, the enemy uses air missiles, as well as unmanned systems and strike drones, which in this area and in such conditions are already equal to artillery in terms of the number of applications.

"Of the 536 ammunition dropped from copters by the enemy yesterday, 11 were using poisonous substances. Almost every day, the occupiers drop K-51 grenades with tear gas on Ukrainian positions. However, Ukrainian soldiers did not lose any of their combat positions," he emphasized Lykhova

As for the destruction of Russian equipment, over the past 12 days, Ukrainian soldiers disabled 6 samples of Russian weapons in the area of ​​responsibility of the "Tavria" air defense system. Among them are the "Buk" air defense system of the M1 and M3 modifications, the "Tor" SAM, as well as the SAM "OSA".

Read more: In South, modern Russian SAM "Buk-M3" was destroyed at night - OSGT "Tavria"