The Ukrainian project 'I Want to Live' has published a video with several dozen prisoners of war captured by Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region. Most of the prisoners claim to be from Grozny.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers found the Akhmat special forces in the Kursk region.

"A whole group of Kadyrov's men surrendered to the Ukrainians near the town of Sudzha. It is there that the 'Aida' group from the 'Akhmat' special forces widely advertises itself. Now, at one of the collection points for prisoners of war, the 'Akhmat' group is again in the same ranks as conscripts and regular Russian military," the statement said.

"Of course, the Russian Ministry of Defence will exchange them first, because Russia is releasing Kadyrov's men without delay, they are not urgent, not mobilised Donbas residents, not native Russians. "Akhmat is a force in Russia, and an exchange fund in Ukraine," the post says.