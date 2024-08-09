Ukrainian soldiers capture at least 20 more Russian fighters in Kursk region. VIDEO
The "breakthrough" in the Kursk region resulted in several groups of Russian fighters being captured. This time, the number of prisoners is estimated to be at least 20.
The network showed footage of new Russian prisoners- the Russians were taken near Sudzha, Censor.NET reports. The video shows them sitting with their hands tied and blindfolded.
