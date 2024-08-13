At night, enemy carried out missile and air strike on Sumy infrastructure facilities, wounding man

On the night of 13 August, the Russian army launched a missile and air strike on the infrastructure of the city of Sumy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"All necessary services are working on the spot. Emergency repair work is underway. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified," the statement said.

According to the head of the Sumy CMA, Oleksiy Drozdenko, recovery work is currently underway after the morning enemy attack.

"There is one wounded, he was taken away by an ambulance. The Veretenivka district is temporarily without gas and electricity until the work is completed," the statement said.

Read more: Explosions were heard in Sumy at night, enemy attacked with KABs