Explosions were heard in Sumy at night, enemy attacked with KABs

On 12 August, at around 2.30 a.m., explosions occurred near the city of Sumy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne correspondents and local Telegram channels.

In Sumy region, an air raid alert was issued at 2 a.m. due to the threat of a guided missile attack.

Around 3.20 am, explosions were heard in Sumy again. This was reported by Suspilne correspondents.

The danger was recorded for more than three and a half hours. The air alert in the Sumy region was cancelled only at 5.37 a.m.

