Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 593,160 people (+1160 per day), 8455 tanks, 16,764 artillery systems, and 16,385 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 593160 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.08.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 593160 (+1160) people,

tanks - 8455 (+5) units

armoured combat vehicles - 16385 (+17) units,

artillery systems - 16764 (+36) units,

MLRS - 1146 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 920 (+1) units

aircraft - 366 (+0) units

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 13491 (+19),

cruise missiles - 2426 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 22649 (+59) units

special equipment - 2806 (+5)

