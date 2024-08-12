Border guards destroy occupiers’ UAV control point near Bakhmut. VIDEO
Border guards of the Revenge Brigade destroyed an enemy MT-12 Rapier gun and a drone control center in the Bakhmut axis.
The corresponding video was published on the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"The soldiers also destroyed a military truck and eliminated two invaders, one was wounded," the border guards said in a statement.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password