Border guards destroy occupiers’ UAV control point near Bakhmut. VIDEO

Border guards of the Revenge Brigade destroyed an enemy MT-12 Rapier gun and a drone control center in the Bakhmut axis.

The corresponding video was published on the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The soldiers also destroyed a military truck and eliminated two invaders, one was wounded," the border guards said in a statement.

