Russia’s war against Ukraine had zero chance of happening if I was US president - Trump

The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, said that if he were the American leader, Russia would not have launched a large-scale war against Ukraine.

Trump said this during an interview with Elon Musk on Platform X, Censor.NET reports.

Trump on Putin

According to him, he got on "very well" with Vladimir Putin and the Russian dictator seemed to respect him. Trump allegedly warned Putin many times against a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the former US president, Biden started talking about Ukraine's membership in NATO, which allegedly prompted Putin to invade Ukraine.

Biden started saying such stupid things. For example, he said that Ukraine could be a NATO country, but Russia would never agree to that. The war had zero chance of starting if I were president," Trump said.

About mobilisation in Ukraine

The US Republican presidential candidate also said that "Ukraine does not have enough men" to fight now, so it uses "very young or very old men".

Trump noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are short of personnel, and that "a lot more people have died in Ukraine than you read".

He added that if he became president again, he would seek to talk to the Russian president and hoped to be able to "get along with him again".

